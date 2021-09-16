Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $110.81

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.81, but opened at $107.39. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $107.26, with a volume of 26,459 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.64. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after purchasing an additional 519,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

