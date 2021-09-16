Bezant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $99.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $99.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00141021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00801132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00046047 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

