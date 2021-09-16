BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.
NYSE:BBL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 277,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
