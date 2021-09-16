BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 277,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Airain ltd increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Airain ltd now owns 267,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 173,207 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,057,867 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after buying an additional 418,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.