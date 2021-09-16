BidiPass (BDP) Market Cap Achieves $160,859.22

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $160,859.22 and approximately $115.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

