BidiPass Tops One Day Trading Volume of $113.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $162,251.60 and $113.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00143709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.20 or 0.00823850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046564 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

