Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Michael Topham Sells 125,000 Shares

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total value of £478,750 ($625,489.94).

Michael Topham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 5th, Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of Biffa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

BIFF stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 381.50 ($4.98). The company had a trading volume of 412,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. Biffa plc has a one year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a one year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 312.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

