Big Data Protocol (BDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Big Data Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00062385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.00140991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00806567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 31,520,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

