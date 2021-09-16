Bigbom Price Reaches $0.0005 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Bigbom has a market cap of $180,162.54 and approximately $69,057.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00140744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013976 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00806980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046673 BTC.

About Bigbom

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. Bigbom’s official website is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

