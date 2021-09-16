BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $111,120.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Mengoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Jeff Mengoli sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.77. 1,385,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,052. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -87.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.