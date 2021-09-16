Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.71 and last traded at $71.92. Approximately 307,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,746,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CLSA dropped their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.70 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 24.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $577,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $2,057,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 139.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.