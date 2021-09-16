Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.20 million-$104.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.81 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.920-$-0.880 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $292.94. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,739. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.22 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,217,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,234 shares of company stock worth $61,845,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

