Binamon (BMON) Price Tops $0.18

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00075698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00121347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00175558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.53 or 0.07392673 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,897.70 or 0.99701137 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.58 or 0.00858793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

