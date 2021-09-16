Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $12.73 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.73 billion and $6.30 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.70 or 0.00813630 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,729,654,324 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

