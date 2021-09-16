BinaryX (BNX) Hits Market Cap of $26.79 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $26.79 million and $2.56 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $20.06 or 0.00042197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $475.65 or 0.01000420 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

