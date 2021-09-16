Binemon (BIN) Achieves Market Cap of $14.73 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $14.73 million and $3.43 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00120996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00175191 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.89 or 0.07377867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,045.58 or 1.00108678 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.82 or 0.00856002 BTC.

Binemon's total supply is 985,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,000,000 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

