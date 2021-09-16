Bintex Futures Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $112,896.27 and $21.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00180223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.98 or 0.07523900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.22 or 0.99904784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00902864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

