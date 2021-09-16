Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) is Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s 9th Largest Position

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up about 1.6% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.36% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $261,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO traded down $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $785.72. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,425. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $490.73 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $751.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

