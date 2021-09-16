BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after buying an additional 654,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

