Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after buying an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB opened at $299.21 on Thursday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.08 and a 200-day moving average of $309.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

