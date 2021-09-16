Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,409 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 1.3% of Apriem Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.08. 20,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.08.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

