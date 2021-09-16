Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the period. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up about 2.2% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.56% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $35,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Shares of BHVN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $139.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.