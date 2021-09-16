BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,953,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 204,728 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.79% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $1,498,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.4% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.