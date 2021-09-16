BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,960 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.89% of BioNTech worth $1,021,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $735,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $37,326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $30,171,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $24,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $361.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,708. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.76. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

