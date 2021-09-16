Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 156.9% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,910,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

