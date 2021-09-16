Birchview Capital LP Buys 22,400 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.9% of Birchview Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.12% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,800,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $16,496,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 585,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.32.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.