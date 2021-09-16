Birchview Capital LP Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Birchview Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Oncology accounts for about 0.7% of Birchview Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birchview Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cullinan Oncology worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,772,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,833,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.99. 4,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,189. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,597 shares of company stock worth $6,788,105 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

