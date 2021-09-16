Bismuth (BIS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $241.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 62.8% against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $241.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003292 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009798 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,287,265 coins and its circulating supply is 22,159,058 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

