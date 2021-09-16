BitBall Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $920,046.04 and $1.05 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 64.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.76 or 0.99973657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069682 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00074274 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

