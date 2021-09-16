BitCapitalVendor Price Up 1.1% This Week (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $101,520.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00140343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $378.88 or 0.00798995 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00046510 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

