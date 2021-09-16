Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 75.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $24,296.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 71.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018297 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.65 or 0.00441323 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.