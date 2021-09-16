Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $401.09 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $401.09 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004516 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005489 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00033063 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

