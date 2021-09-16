Bitcoin Gold Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.21 billion and $47.79 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $68.97 or 0.00144840 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00290488 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00212866 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003290 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

