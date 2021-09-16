Bitcoin Interest Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $102.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $157,152.43 and $102.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.24 or 0.00290122 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00210494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

