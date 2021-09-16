Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,637.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $9.75 or 0.00020395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $121,637.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000885 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00032188 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 166,873 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

