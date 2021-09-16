Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $156.23

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $156.23 or 0.00328338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.94 billion and $375.21 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $637.14 or 0.01339019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.64 or 0.00545655 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042433 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001202 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,844,245 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

