Bitcoinus Trading 0% Higher This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.64 or 1.00043152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00076890 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00071400 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

