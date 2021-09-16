BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,879.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 154.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $7.77 million and $45,879.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00292990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00143685 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.24 or 0.00217313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 126.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

