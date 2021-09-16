BitcoinZ Hits Market Cap of $7.23 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $28,189.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 122.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00288149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00140419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00211266 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

