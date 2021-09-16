BitCore (BTX) Price Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, BitCore has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $4.37 million and $356,747.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,660.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.00 or 0.07526177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00395066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $635.15 or 0.01332657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00122169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00542494 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.98 or 0.00551772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.58 or 0.00326433 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.