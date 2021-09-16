BitDAO (BIT) Hits Market Cap of $390.68 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00003560 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $390.68 million and approximately $50.19 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00072775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00123354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00175847 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.81 or 0.07523122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.35 or 1.00312997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.60 or 0.00872604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

