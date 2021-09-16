Bithao (BHAO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.87 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Bithao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bithao has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $3.87 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00804807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046705 BTC.

About Bithao

Bithao (BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

