Bitradio (BRO) Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $74,275.77 and approximately $34.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014282 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00704486 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,419,904 coins and its circulating supply is 10,419,900 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

