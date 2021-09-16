BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $388.42 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00081869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014164 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007875 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

