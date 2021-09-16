BitTube Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 98.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $12,524.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00554492 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 321,572,874 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

