Black Swift Group LLC Buys 9,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,020 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a market cap of $221.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.