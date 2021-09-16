Black Swift Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

