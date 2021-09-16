Black Swift Group LLC Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 349.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 87,450 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $146,627,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 36,627.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,550,704 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,759 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

FCX opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

