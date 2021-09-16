BlackCoin (BLK) Market Cap Hits $4.59 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $1.10 million worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,902,013 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

