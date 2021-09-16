BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 187.1% in August

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 187.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:BGY opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 74,103 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

