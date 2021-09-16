BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

Shares of BME stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

